Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

