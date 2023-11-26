Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.