Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Wingstop worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 130.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3 %

WING opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $236.02.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.