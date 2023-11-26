Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

