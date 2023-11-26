Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

