Sei Investments Co. Has $24.81 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

