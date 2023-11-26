Sei Investments Co. Has $25.83 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.