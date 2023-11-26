Sei Investments Co. Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

