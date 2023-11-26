Sei Investments Co. Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Medpace worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 720.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Medpace by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,072 shares of company stock worth $103,391,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $277.02 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

