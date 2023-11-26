Sei Investments Co. Has $27.97 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.50% of Envista worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 585.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

