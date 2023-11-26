Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Guidewire Software worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

