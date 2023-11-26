Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Chemed worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $579.87 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

