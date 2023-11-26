Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $406,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

