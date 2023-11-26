Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of The Ensign Group worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The Ensign Group by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $7,546,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.