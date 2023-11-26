Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.00% of TransMedics Group worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after buying an additional 346,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

