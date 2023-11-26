Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.