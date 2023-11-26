Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,663 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Packaging Co. of America worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,202,000 after buying an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

