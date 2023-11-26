Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,518 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,093.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,201.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

