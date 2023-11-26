Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TROW opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

