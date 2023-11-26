Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,050 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,050 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of FTI Consulting worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock worth $2,414,345 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.1 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $223.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.