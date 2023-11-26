Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,382 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

