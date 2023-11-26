Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 244,723 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $451,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

