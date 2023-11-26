Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $396,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

