Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 407.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $124.75 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

