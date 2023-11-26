Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

