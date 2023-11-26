Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Teradyne worth $181,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

