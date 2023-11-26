The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,998,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,759,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

