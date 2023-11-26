The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

