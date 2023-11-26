Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.42. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4,216 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
