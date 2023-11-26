Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.73 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 6,214 shares trading hands.

Trakm8 Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.72. The company has a market cap of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.06.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

