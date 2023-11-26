Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$28.50. Tucows shares last traded at C$28.14, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.
Tucows Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.80.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
