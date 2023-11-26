Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$28.50. Tucows shares last traded at C$28.14, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Tucows Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.80.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$173,969.00. Also, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,948 shares of company stock valued at $430,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

