Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NOV Trading Up 0.6 %

NOV opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

