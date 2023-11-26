Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

