Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,642 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $35,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

