Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 353.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,456 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $85.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

