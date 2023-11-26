Twin Tree Management LP Buys 11,924 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 270.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.