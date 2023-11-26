Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

