Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 5,266 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 314.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

