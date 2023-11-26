Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,400. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HALO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.