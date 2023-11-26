Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

