Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,798 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

