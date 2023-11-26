Twin Tree Management LP Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

