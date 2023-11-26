Twin Tree Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 13,446.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,003,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 136,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 682,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

