Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.