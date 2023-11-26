Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $118.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

