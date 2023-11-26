Twin Tree Management LP Sells 24,777 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 241.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

