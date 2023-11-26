Twin Tree Management LP Sells 5,404 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.