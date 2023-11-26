Twin Tree Management LP Takes $174,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Owens Corning by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 9,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.