Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.33 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

