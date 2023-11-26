Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $149.88 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,798,445. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

